Access Nepal content from anywhere!
Get Nepal IPs on your devices for Free!
Blazing speeds & top unblocking rates!
4,000Nepali IPs
1,520,000Worldwide IPs
3,000Users connected to Nepal
VPN access in 2 easy steps
Step 1: Install Hola VPN appVPN, install and start enjoying Hola! Simple!
Step 2: Connect to Nepali contentSelect Nepal or other country from over 190 locations and access your favorite content
Access Nepali sites and content like a local with Hola VPN. Choose from countless Nepal IPs for seamless, fast, and reliable access trusted by millions worldwide.
Ultra-fast and stable connection
Use across all your devices
Automatically optimized connection
What is a Nepal VPN?
Why should I use a VPN in Nepal?
Can I access streaming platforms with a Nepal VPN?
Is it legal to use a VPN in Nepal?
Will a Nepal VPN slow down my internet?
Can I use a Nepal VPN on all my devices?
Sit back, relax and enjoy games, movies, series and more on your desktop!