Site logo
logo
Log in

Premiumchevron_down

Discover Hola Products

VPN Locationschevron_down

Supportchevron_down

Hola VPN for Gaming & Streaming: Router, PlayStation, and Xbox Setup

Your gateway to your favorite movies, TV shows, games and more, and more, no matter what device you prefer!

How it works

image

Get Hola on your device

A couple more steps and you'll be Borderless!

image

Helps you go beyond your location

Just choose the flag of the country you would like to appear from!

image

So you can access any content

Start enjoying any content you want, no matter where in the world it's from!

stars

Don't just take our word for it

Hola is trusted by more than 263 million people around the globe!

chrome

stars4.9| 360.000+ reviews

"OMG, it works. I love it! I tried like 20 other VPN's (...) This one worked like a charm".

San Sanichar

chrome

chrome

stars3.6| 8100+ reviews

"This one is one of the Best VPNs I've ever used to this day".

Jason A Kane

amazon

chrome

stars4.1| 2,300+ reviews

"Perfect VPN, it even works with Disney+ to access region-only content. Thanks!".

santyries514

opera

 

Common questions people ask

Can I use the Hola VPN app for free?

Absolutely! At Hola, we are committed to democratizing access to online content. Both our free and Premium versions are designed to provide you with access to worldwide content, regardless of your location. The free version allows you to enjoy Hola VPN without any cost but with some time limits. However, for those seeking additional benefits, such as unlimited VPN time, usage on multiple devices, HD streaming, enhanced performance and more, you can choose to upgrade to our Premium version at any time.

Why do I need a VPN for my device?

Many websites and online services restrict access based on your location. A VPN allows you to connect to peers or servers in different regions and countries and thereby access content from around the world.

Does Hola VPN impact the speed of my internet connection?

Hola VPN is designed to minimize speed loss. With our specially engineered ultra-fast servers and unlimited bandwidth, we strive to provide a seamless and high-speed VPN experience for our users.

Can I use Hola VPN on multiple devices?

Yes! You can use Hola Premium on phones, computers, tablets, TVs, routers, gaming consoles, browser extensions & more.
 
© Copyright 2025 Hola VPN Ltd. | All rights reserved
Close footer