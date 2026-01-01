Access Japan content from anywhere!
Get Japan IPs on your devices for Free!
Blazing speeds & top unblocking rates!
11,500Japanese IPs
1,450,000Worldwide IPs
7,000Users connected to Japan
VPN access in 2 easy steps
Step 1: Install Hola VPN appVPN, install and start enjoying Hola! Simple!
Step 2: Connect to Japanese contentSelect Japan or other country from over 190 locations and access your favorite content
Access Japanese sites and content like a local with Hola VPN. Choose from countless Japan IPs for seamless, fast, and reliable access trusted by millions worldwide.
Ultra-fast and stable connection
Use across all your devices
Automatically optimized connection
What is a Japan VPN?
Why should I use a VPN in Japan?
Can I access streaming platforms with a Japan VPN?
Is it legal to use a VPN in Japan?
Will a Japan VPN slow down my internet?
Can I use a Japan VPN on all my devices?
Sit back, relax and enjoy games, movies, series and more on your desktop!